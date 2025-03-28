(BIVN) – Hiro’s Place in Hilo was issued a red placard and shut down by the health department on Friday, due to multiple, repeated food safety violations, officials say.
The East Puainako Street location was inspected by the Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch on March 24 and 27, 2025. According to a DOH news release, an inspector observed and corrected the following violations:
- Hand sink not supplied with soap and paper towels
- Worker handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
- Improper food storage in refrigerator
- Sanitizer concentration inadequate
- Wipe cloths not properly used or stored
- Improper hot and cold holding temperatures
- Drinking and eating in food preparation area
“On March 28, 2025, the same violations were observed and the establishment was closed due to an imminent health hazard to the public,” the health department wrote. “The establishment demonstrated an inablility to maintain proper food safety procedures and will remain closed until all deficiencies and corrective actions are addressed.”
The health department says Hiro’s Place must take the following corrective actions:
- Order staff to attend DOH food safety class
- Provide written policies and procedures for handwashing, cleaning and maintaining of food contact surfaces and food processes
- Deep clean and sanitize establishment
Hiro’s Place must schedule an inspection with DOH prior to being cleared for food services, health officials say.
