(BIVN) – Hiro’s Place in Hilo was issued a red placard and shut down by the health department on Friday, due to multiple, repeated food safety violations, officials say.

The East Puainako Street location was inspected by the Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch on March 24 and 27, 2025. According to a DOH news release, an inspector observed and corrected the following violations:

Hand sink not supplied with soap and paper towels

Worker handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Improper food storage in refrigerator

Sanitizer concentration inadequate

Wipe cloths not properly used or stored

Improper hot and cold holding temperatures

Drinking and eating in food preparation area

“On March 28, 2025, the same violations were observed and the establishment was closed due to an imminent health hazard to the public,” the health department wrote. “The establishment demonstrated an inablility to maintain proper food safety procedures and will remain closed until all deficiencies and corrective actions are addressed.”

The health department says Hiro’s Place must take the following corrective actions:

Order staff to attend DOH food safety class

Provide written policies and procedures for handwashing, cleaning and maintaining of food contact surfaces and food processes

Deep clean and sanitize establishment

Hiro’s Place must schedule an inspection with DOH prior to being cleared for food services, health officials say.