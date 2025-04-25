(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and Hawaiʻi officials are warning residents of the potential health hazards from continued volcanic gas emissions.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a news release on Friday, urging residents and visitors to take precautions as Kīlauea continues to produce vog and poor air quality across the islands.



Episode 18 in the summit eruption ended on April 22. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the last sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate measured on April 10 – during the pause between eruptive episodes – was approximately 1,200 tonnes per day. however, the SO2 emission rates during high fountaining episodes have reached 50,000 tonnes per day.

From the health department:

Since the eruption first began on Dec. 23, 2024, air quality levels at several of the Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu air monitoring stations have varied, with periodic increases in both sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5). While most station readings have indicated good or moderate air quality levels, air monitoring stations located in the southern part of Hawaiʻi Island have at times shown unhealthy air quality levels. Guidance on how to reduce exposure and protect health — including recommended actions and activities should air quality levels reach unhealthy levels — can be found at: Guide for Particle Pollution | AirNow.gov and Volcano Watch — Hawaii State Department of Health updates Ambient Air Quality Data website | U.S. Geological Survey Air quality can change quickly depending on the amount of emissions from the volcano, wind direction and other meteorological conditions. Southerly wind conditions can transport vog northward up the island chain, increasing vog concentrations in West Hawaiʻi and other parts of the islands. Particulates in the air and levels of SO₂ may increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state, causing poor air quality. As individuals’ sensitivity to vog may vary, Hawaiʻi residents and visitors are advised to be prepared for and aware of the surrounding conditions and how they may react to vog in the air. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging residents and visitors to access Hawaiʻi Air Quality Data on the Clean Air Branch website at Clean Air Branch | Hawaii Ambient Air Quality Data and the Hawaiʻi Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at Vog Information Dashboard | IVHHN for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information on vog and SO₂ from volcanic activity in Hawaiʻi. Potential health effects of exposure to increased levels of SO₂ and PM2.5 can range from minor irritation to serious health effects, including eye, nose, throat and/or skin irritation; coughing and/or phlegm production; increased susceptibility to respiratory ailments; fatigue and/or dizziness; and rapid or difficult breathing.

People at increased risk of health problems include:

Individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic lung or heart disease

Children and infants

Elderly individuals

People who work or exercise outdoors

Pregnant women

In the event of vog conditions, the following precautionary measures are advised: