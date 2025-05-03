(BIVN) – The first-ever Ka‘ū District “Officer of the Quarter” has been awarded.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Paul Wright III was awarded “Officer of the Quarter” in Kaʻū for Q1 2025. Wright was recognized on May 2, 2025, during a ceremony at an Ocean View restaurant.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Wright, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, has served the Ka‘ū community since May 2022. Though currently residing in the Hilo area, his family is from Ka‘ū.

During the awards ceremony, Sergeant Eric Ontiveros highlighted Officer Wright’s recent efforts that resulted in the apprehension of a wanted male fugitive who had been eluding police for six years.

“He is a dependable and extremely capable officer,” said Acting Captain Pernell Hanoa. “In my 20 years of law enforcement, I have not seen many officers as dedicated and/or committed to serving his/her community as Officer Wright. He shows up to work each day with a goal and will do his utmost to accomplish what he has set out to do.”

During the nomination process, Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section praised Officer Wright’s commitment to serving the Ka‘ū community and his tenacity in locating wanted individuals.

In his speech at the ceremony, Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz congratulated Officer Wright on his accomplishment and touched upon Officer Wright’s upcoming promotion.

Effective May 16, 2025, Officer Wright will transfer to the police department’s Training Section in Hilo where he will be responsible for training and guiding future police recruits.