(BIVN) – Waikoloa Village will hold its biannual evacuation drill this weekend.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced the next Hulu Street Evacuation Drill will be held on Saturday, February 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The drill has been held twice a year since 2024. “This latest drill comes as the County of Hawaiʻi is collecting data, including survey responses, as part of an Evacuation Traffic Study to enhance safety in Waikoloa Village and the surrounding areas during a wildfire or other emergency,” the County wrote in a news release. “The public can complete the survey online until March 1.”

As of Tuesday evening, Waikoloa was also under a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, imposed by Hawaiian Electric, as high wind gusts and low humidity have increased the risk for wildfires in North and South Kohala.

“This drill is a great opportunity for residents to practice their emergency route before a disaster occurs,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “The route can accommodate low-clearance vehicles, and we encourage everyone to try it out. By participating in the survey, you will also be helping to enhance safety and readiness for the entire community.”

From a County news release:

Residents taking part in the drill, also known as Hulu Holoholo, can practice driving the evacuation route from Hulu Street to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. Upon exiting the road, motorists will be directed to turn north (right) onto Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. Motorists wanting to go south will be instructed to turn in at Puako to change directions.