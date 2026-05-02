(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected to occur sometime next week.

Recent earthquake patterns observed around the Kīlauea summit area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park have scientists looking back at the history of lava eruptions outside of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Drew Downs:

We are used to seeing eruptions from the summit region of Kīlauea contained to the region that is referred to as Halemaʻumaʻu. Halemaʻumaʻu, home of Pele, is a crater situated within the larger, steep-walled caldera at the summit of Kīlauea named Kaluapele. While eruptions at the summit of Kīlauea most frequently occur within Halemaʻumaʻu, they can occur outside of the modern caldera as well. Kīlauea summit eruptions in the past several decades have been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu. Starting in 2008 a decade-long lava lake formed within Halemaʻumaʻu that drained during the 2018 caldera collapse. This was replaced for a year and a half by a water lake, which in turn was destroyed during the December 2020 eruption, and since then there have been multiple Halemaʻumaʻu eruptions of which the ongoing lava fountaining just reached episode 45 on April 23, 2026. But further back in time, many eruptions at Kīlauea’s summit occurred outside of Halemaʻumaʻu. The earliest written documentation of summit eruptions outside of the caldera occurred in 1832 and 1868, both of which were to the east of Kaluapele. The best documented and observed summit eruption to not occur within Halemaʻumaʻu is the episodic lava fountaining eruption in 1959 at Kīlauea Iki that formed Puʻupuaʻi—the prominent cone visible from the Devastation Trail. This eruption occurred to the east of the Kaluapele boundary, and was the subject of a “Volcano Watch” on January 8, 2026.

Eruptions in August 1971, July 1974, and September 1982 occurred south of the caldera rim. In fact, for those that are familiar with the Keanakākoʻi overlook that provides spectacular viewing of the ongoing episodic lava fountaining events, spatter and lava that erupted from the fissure systems for the August 1971 and July 1974 eruptions are right at this location. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has interpretative signs here that date back to when Crater Rim Drive in this area was still open to motorists. The August 14, 1971, eruption near Keanakākoʻi lasted for around 10 hours and its lava flow cascaded over the caldera rim and flowed to below Volcano House. The July 19–22, 1974, eruption lava flows also cascaded over the caldera rim before solidifying below Volcano House. However, a lobe of this lava flow also cascaded into the bottom of Keanakākoʻi Crater and continued to flow farther south and east before the eruption ceased. The September 25, 1982, eruption lasted for about 15 hours. This eruption’s fissure system is located in the south caldera region about a mile (approximately 1.6 kilometers) from the Keanakākoʻi overlook within a part of the national park that is closed as a result of the high volcanic hazard. Its associated lava flow reaches to within 700 yards (approximately 630 meters) of the Keanakākoʻi overlook, but is also within the closed, high hazard part of the national park; this lava flow also cascaded over the caldera rim.

Each of the fissure systems that fed these eruptions spanned hundreds of yards (hundreds of meters), with the lava fountains themselves remaining relatively low. Portions of both fissures from the August 1971 and July 1974 eruptions were lowered along with the caldera floor during the collapse that occurred in 2018. Despite subsiding, these fissures remained relatively intact. However, the recent lava fountaining episodes that started on December 23, 2024, have continued to generate lava flows that cover this area intermittently. This has resulted in new lava flows completely covering the August 1971 fissure and portions of the July 1974 fissure on the crater floor. The remaining parts of the August 1971 and July 1974 fissures and their associated lava flows are visible around the Keanakākoʻi viewing area with interpretative signs along the trail on the side of the road opposite of Keanakākoʻi Crater.