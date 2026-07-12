VOLCANO WATCH: Deep Dive Into Hawaiʻi’s Lithospheric Flexure Earthquakes

(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, takes a deep dive into Hawaiʻi’s deep earthquakes.

Note this article was written before the magnitude-4.5 earthquake occurred on Thursday, July 9th, off the west coast of Hawaiʻi island. Like the earthquake described in this article, the July 9th earthquake is believed to have been another lithospheric flexure earthquake.

From the USGS HVO Volcano Watch:

Island of Hawaiʻi residents may have felt shaking recently from large, deep earthquakes. Deep earthquakes like this have been recorded since the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) first started monitoring Hawaii’s volcanoes in 1912. Though most of Hawaii’s day-to-day seismic activity occurs within volcanic systems, these widely felt, often offshore, deep earthquakes are not directly related to magmatic processes at all. Most notably, the magnitude-6.0 earthquake on May 22nd rattled residents statewide. This event occurred beneath the west side of the Island of Hawaiʻi, southeast of Captain Cook at a depth of 14 miles (23 km) below the ocean surface. Two others that were unrelated, yet widely felt, followed a few days later: a magnitude-4.6 on June 2nd, northwest of Keauhou at a depth of 21 miles (24 km); and a magnitude-4.7 on June 9th, east of Pepeʻekeo at a depth of 24 miles (39 km). If these deep earthquakes are not related to magmatic processes, why do they occur?

The Hawaiian Island Chain is one of the most unique places in the world and one of the most geographically isolated landmasses on Earth. Not only is Hawaii far from continental land masses, but it is also far from tectonic plate boundaries, which are responsible for roughly 90% of the world’s seismic activity. California, Alaska, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, and the Southwest Pacific are regions of high seismic and volcanic activity that make up the Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates slowly collide with, spread apart from, and grind against each other. Hawaii is located in the middle of the Pacific plate and therefore does not produce seismicity related to plate-boundary interactions. Volcanism in Hawaii is the result of a mantle plume, a column of hot rock originating near the core-mantle boundary, thousands of miles deep in the Earth. Commonly known as a “hot spot,” the mantle plume was (and still is) hot enough to punch through the oceanic lithosphere (the Pacific plate), forming undersea volcanoes that grow into islands. As the Pacific plate creeps northwest, the hot spot remains stationary and those volcanic islands move with the plate, creating a chain. Over millions of years, the mantle plume has fed magma to shield volcanoes, causing the Hawaiian Island Chain to grow and become heavier atop the lithosphere (the brittle upper layer of the Earth’s mantle). The load of the island chain is heaviest beneath the biggest volcanoes: Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The lithosphere accommodates this weight by sagging downward toward the center of the Earth. About 100 miles offshore of Hawaii, the lithosphere flexes upward in what is known as the Hawaiian Arch.