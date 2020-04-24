(BIVN) – There were five newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday at noon, bringing the cumulative total to 601 statewide.

The State and the County are both reported one newly identified case of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The state now says there have been 69 total cases island-wide, and the County says there have been 68. The state says 40 individuals have been released from isolation, and now shows one hospitalization. It was reported on Thursday that Kona Community Hospital has admitted its first COVID-19 patient.

Two More Deaths Reported On Oʻahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.



“Dawn and I join all of Hawai‘i in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these. men, ” said Governor David Ige. “While the death rate from coronavirus in Hawai‘i is among the lowest in the nation, the tragic passing of these men today emphasizes the need for social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

Saturday Testing Locations

Hawaiʻi County officials say more COVID-19 testing will take place on Saturday April 25th at the Kamehameha Park in North Kohala from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. in the afternoon. “Thank you, Premier Medical Group, Hawaii Army National Guard, and the Hawaii County Task Force for conducting this service,” county officials said.

Also on the same day, Aloha Kona Urgent Care will be conducting drive-through screening and testing clinics in Kona at their Pottery Terrace location, 75-5995 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona.

The clinic will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., starting April 25, and continuing until further notice. According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

These free clinics are open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID.@ Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

County Publishes “Handy Guide” To Services Amid Pandemic

The County of Hawai‘i has published a handy guide to services to help the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced that a new COVID-19 call center will go live on Friday, April 24 to further assist.



The trifold brochure, A Guide for Our Community, was developed to provide information of what programs are available, including financial assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, help for seniors, and other resources. Copies of the brochure are being distributed islandwide, with an initial press run of 5,000 copies.



The new call center, manned by County workers, will be serving the public Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To get help, please call the Call Center at 961-8665.



“This is a difficult time for so many in our community, and we all need help at times,” the brochure introduction said. “The Call Center will be serving anyone who needs extra assistance by taking your contact information and basic request, and then following up with the appropriate service provider.”

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)