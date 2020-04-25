(BIVN) – With Governor David Ige’s extension of the stay-at-home order to the end of May, the mandatory 14-day traveler-quarantine has been extended, also.

Even with the shutdown of all non-essential services in Hawaiʻi due to COVID-19, the state still receives about 100 visitors per day, arriving by air.

“This is why we’re extending the mandatory 14-day traveler-quarantine,” Governor Ige said, as he announced the signing of his Sixth Supplementary Proclamation related to the pandemic. According to the governor, the Federal Aviation Administration “has made it clear the State cannot shutdown all air traffic, which is prompting the department and other agencies to strengthen screening efforts to prevent visitors from violating the rule.”

“When visitors arrive in the islands they will be temperature screened and required to provide a valid personal phone number and the phone number of their lodging for verification,” a state media release stated. “If they don’t have a reservation or no one answers, the visitor will not be allowed to leave the airport. It’s believed enhanced measures will help reduce the number of visitors that violate the quarantine order.”

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Sakahara participated in the governor’s media conference on Saturday, while the DOT provided this information: