(BIVN) – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase on Hawaiʻi island, and hospitalizations are also climbing, but Mayor Harry Kim said this morning that the spread of the virus can be contained without adding further restrictions or “Stay at Home” policies.

On Wednesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an increase of ten (10) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island. The County says there are now seventy-one (71) active cases in total.

The County also says hospitalizations are up to thirteen (13).

On Tuesday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 74 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the count provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

Ten cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. Administrators say seven residents and three staff members have tested positive for the virus.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message: