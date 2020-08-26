BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Wednesday Morning COVID-19 Update: 13 Hospitalized
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There are seventy-one (71) active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health, civil defense says.
(BIVN) – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase on Hawaiʻi island, and hospitalizations are also climbing, but Mayor Harry Kim said this morning that the spread of the virus can be contained without adding further restrictions or “Stay at Home” policies.
On Wednesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an increase of ten (10) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island. The County says there are now seventy-one (71) active cases in total.
The County also says hospitalizations are up to thirteen (13).
On Tuesday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 74 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the count provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seventy-one. There are ten new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen are hospitalized.
This morning information on COVID-19 shows a continuous increase of positive cases to Hawaii Island and especially to the community of Hilo.
This spread can be contained and stopped without adding further restrictions or “Stay at Home” policies. This can be accomplished by all following the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings and face coverings.
Especially for our children and Kupuna, who depend on us, we need to do our part to keep our home safe. The County Task Force will ramp up programs of disinfecting and spraying, assisting and inspection of businesses, and enforcement of polices. County sponsored testing will be increased and continued as long as needed. A special thank you to the people of Keaukaha who turned out in huge numbers to be tested. This is a community issue and needs the community involvement to make a difference.
The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we must all do our part to stop the spread of the virus. For family, friends and community do your part to keep our home safe. We need your help in following the guidance of prevention.
Ten cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. Administrators say seven residents and three staff members have tested positive for the virus.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message: