(BIVN) – Mayor Harry Kim on Sunday morning reported the first death related to COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi County, and said that 18 are hospitalized as the number of active cases has risen to 151.

Kim’s morning announcement, delivered via a civil defense radio message, follows the highest single day increase of new cases on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began. Kim stated:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is one hundred and fifty-one (151). There are thirty-nine (39) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, eighteen (18) are hospitalized and sadly one death has been reported. For your information, there is a drive up testing today in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Shopping Mall parking lot across from Macy’s. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The turn-out along with the courtesy and patience of the people in Hilo has been tremendous. The County of Hawaii is very appreciative of the teamwork with the Department of Health, National Guard, and the Community of Hawaii. THANK YOU. In efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus, the Hawaii Police Department will be increasing their patrols and enforcement of the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, distancing and gatherings. With your help, we will stop the spread of the virus to keep Hawaii safe.

This morning’s number of active cases reported by the County of Hawaiʻi was one less than the number of active cases indicated by the State of Hawaiʻi in its Saturday update at noon. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases later today.