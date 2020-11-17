(BIVN) – The Fairmont Orchid on the Kohala coast is the first resort to present a Health and Safety Plans on the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Hotel COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans webpage, which has been mandated under Governor David Ige’s new emergency proclamation.

As of Tuesday evening, the Fairmont Orchid was the only resort in the entire state to have its safety guide published on the website. The three-page brochure provides potential guests with a colorful glimpse of the various safety protocols in place at the resort, as well as the expectations for mask wearing and physical distancing.

Fairmont Orchid general manager Charles Head wrote a short message that was featured in the guide, telling visitors “our team has thoughtfully crafted an experience for you to stay safe and well during your next visit. We have partnered with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry, validated under the new global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label.”

“We anticipate that our guidelines and protocols will evolve based on the recommendations of public health authorities but we will always be in compliance with any federal, state and local ordinances,” Head wrote.

Governor Ige’s new rule “makes clear that it is the responsibility of the hotel operator to accommodate guests (on or off site) who become COVID-19 positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for COVID-19,” a State news release said on Monday. “Hotel operators are required to submit their plan to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and publish it on their website,” the State said.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority said on Tuesday that it is accepting COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans from hotel operators in Hawai‘i by email at hotelcovidplans@gohta.net. “They must be sent as a PDF. All other formats will not be accepted,” HTA said. Hotel properties are being encouraged to contact their respective association for further guidance and assistance.