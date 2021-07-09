The collapsed row of containers, seen from the starboard quarter of the Ho’omaka Hou. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard via NTSB report)
Hawaiʻi PUC Briefed On Young Brothers Toppled Cargo Incident
Screen shot from Friday’s PUC meeting, livestreamed on YouTube
Screen shot from Friday’s PUC meeting, livestreamed on YouTube
The investigation into the Hoʻomaka Hou incident, was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board, and Young Brothers LLC. The agencies presented their findings during the PUC meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s 12-page marine accident brief:
