(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Public Utilies Commission held an informational briefing on Friday concerning the shipping containers that fell off a Young Brothers barge near Hilo Harbor one year ago.

On June 22, 2020, it was reported that 21 forty-foot containers had fallen overboard. Eight containers were found adrift about 3 miles off Pepeekeo Point and were recovered by salvors. Thirteen containers were not found.

The investigation into the Hoʻomaka Hou incident, was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board, and Young Brothers LLC. The agencies presented their findings during the PUC meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s 12-page marine accident brief:

The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the collapse of container stacks onboard the barge Ho’omaka Hou towed by the Hoku Loa was the company not providing the barge team with an initial barge load plan, as well as inadequate procedures for monitoring stack weights, which led to undetected reverse stratification of container stacks that subjected the stacks’ securing arrangements to increased forces while in transit at sea.

“It is important for cargo planners to have tools, such as stow plans and calculations, to assist with determining proper stowage and the sufficiency of securing arrangements for containers stacked on barges,” testified Captain Michael Kucharski, the Senior Marine Accident Investigator for the NTSB. “These tools should address the potential that container stacks may be stacked in a reverse stratified manner.”

In its own final report, Young Brothers (YB) said it “identified measures and procedures to potentially address this incident including the ‘probable cause’ cited in the NTSB Brief to the extent possible. Those measures and procedures, however, cannot be completely implemented and/or addressed by YB due to, among other things, infrastructure and regulatory constraints (many of which are beyond the control of YB).”

Young Brothers concluded: