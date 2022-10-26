(BIVN) – The death of the man whose body was discovered at the bottom of a Hilo pool last week has been ruled a suicide, police reported on Wednesday.

In a news release, police identified the victim found in the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool by lifeguards as 24-year-old Tyler Michael Thor Withers. Withers is a native of Oregon, however relocated to Hawai‘i Island sometime last year, police say.

County lifeguards discovered the body and extricated the victim from the water on the morning of October 18. Foul play was not suspected, and it was believed the victim entered the facility sometime while the pool was closed.

“An autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death suicide by drowning,” police say. “The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results.”

The pool was closed in order to conduct an investigation, and to make sure “appropriate protocols are followed to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.