(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting and remains at an alert level of ADVISORY.

“The low levels of seismicity that occurred throughout November 22 have continued over the past 24 hours with approximately 50 earthquakes occurring at Kīlauea,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Thursday morning. “Unrest may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

Earthquakes are still being recorded on the upper East Rift Zone, and scientists say no unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of the ERZ.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened the Chain of Crater Road and nearby sites on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s “brief seismic crisis” in the upper ERZ subsided. The area remains open to visitors today.

Seismicity also continues at low levels in the Southwest Rift Zone, with 15 earthquakes occurring over the past 24 hours. Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) remain closed due to the volcanic unrest in the area.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: