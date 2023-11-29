(BIVN) – 25 year-old Chito K. Asuncion was sentenced to consecutive life prison terms Wednesday in Kona Circuit Court for the murders of two people in Kona in 2022, and the stabbings of two others in Hilo that same year.

From the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Asuncion appeared for his sentencing hearing today in Kona Circuit Court. On August 28, 2023, Asuncion pleaded “Guilty” to two charges of Murder in the Second Degree (knowingly caused the deaths of Boyd Maygra on June 7, 2022 and Brian Macaulay on May 17, 2022) and two charges of Assault in the First Degree (knowingly caused serious bodily injury to Gary Nakagawa on May 25, 2022 and Alice Coleman on May 30, 2022). Asuncion was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder convictions and ten-year prison terms for each assault conviction. The Court ordered that the sentences be served consecutively. The investigations were initiated by Kona and South Hilo Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective Tyler Prokopec, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and assisted by members of the Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Sections, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray. “Today’s sentencing holds Chito Asuncion responsible for the pain and suffering that he inflicted and demonstrates our Office’s commitment to seek justice for victims and their families and do our part to protect our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support staff.” “While Asuncion thought little of the lives of Brian Macaulay, Boyd Maygra, Gary Nakagawa, or Alice Coleman, they mattered, they were loved, and they were valued by their family, their friends, and our community. Today’s sentence is a testament to that,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

In September 2023, Hawaiʻi County Police Detective Anson Caceres was honored for his work that was “instrumental” in solving the two murder investigations. Caceres was named as the 2023 Police Officer of the Year by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee.