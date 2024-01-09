(BIVN) – The Kona couple arrested for alleged fentanyl possession at Kona Airport in late December have been arrested again, and charged with multiple offenses following two suspected fentanyl overdoses at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

The suspected overdose at HCCC resulted in the death of a 56-year-old inmate from Pāhoa, Steven Mario Delgado. Police say an autopsy has been performed on Delgado, showing no signs of trauma. The final results are pending toxicology results.

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Izaiah Matthew Shields, and his 37-year-old girlfriend, Moriah Joan Goulette.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Tuesday:

At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, Hilo patrol officers responded to HCCC after staff at the facility reported two unresponsive inmates within a cell. Prior to police arrival, both inmates were transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. One of the inmates, 56-year-old Steven Mario Delgado, of Pāhoa, was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center at 1:34 p.m. The other inmate, a 33-year-old Hilo man, was treated for drug intoxication and later released. Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to HCCC and to the hospital to continue this investigation. Detectives located a white rock-like substance, believed to fentanyl, along with three additional items wrapped in latex, consistent with smuggling contraband/narcotics into the facility, within the cell where the suspected overdoses occurred. A search warrant was written and served on the three items wrapped in latex, resulting in the recovery of 57.03 grams of fentanyl. Shields was later arrested at the HCCC by Area I Vice Section detectives, and transported to the Hilo Cellblock where an additional 2.24 grams of fentanyl was located on his person. Following the overdose incident, HCCC personnel performed a search of Goulette, which resulted in the recovery of a clear zip-type packet from her mouth. The packet contained a white powdery substance, which later tested positive as fentanyl. Goulette was also arrested by Area I Vice Section detectives, and transported to the Hilo Cellblock where more fentanyl was located in her pocket. A total of 1 gram of fentanyl was located on Goulette’s person.

Police say Shields has been charged with:

One count of first-degree promoting prison contraband

One count of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

One count third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

His bail was set at $85,000.

Goulette was charged with:

One count of first-degree promoting prison contraband

Two counts third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Her bail was set at $45,000.

Police say the investigation is on-going.