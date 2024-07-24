(BIVN) – A 34 year-old Kona man has been charged in the death of a pedestrian on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

Garrett A. Duran made his initial appearance in Kona District Court on Wednesday morning. Prosecutors report Duran’s bail was maintained at $106,000 and his was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 26, 2024.

A 38-year-old pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, just south of the Kaloko-Honokohau intersection. Police allege Duran abandoned his 2015 Subaru Forester, and fled the area but was later located a block away from the crash scene and subsequently arrested.

According to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Duran is charged with Negligent Homicide in the First Degree (caused the death of another person by the operation of a motor vehicle in a negligent manner under the influence of an intoxicant and has a prior conviction for DUI within 15 years of the offense), Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury (failed to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of the accident), Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, and No No-Fault Insurance. Negligent Homicide in the First Degree, as charged in this case, is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up 18 months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The case was initiated by Officers Rylan Fujii and Makena Naho‘oikaika, Kona Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Officer Adam Roberg, Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matt Woodward.

The pedestrian who was killed in the collision has not been positively identified pending notification of next of kin, police say.