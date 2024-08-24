(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Hone was 125 miles south-southeast of Hawaiʻi island as of 5 p.m. Saturday evening, moving west at 14 mph. With tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 125 miles from the center of the storm, the effects of Hone are now starting to be felt on the windward side of the Big Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaiʻi County, and a Flood Advisory has been issued for various locations.

“At 5:25 p.m. HST, 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen over windward Big Island today, and radar indicated continued moderate to locally heavy showers moving ashore with rates of a half to one and a half inches per hour,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote. “Streams continue to slowly rise along windward Big Island. Rainfall is expected to persist through tonight as Tropical Storm Hone passes just south of the Big Island.”

Forecasters say Hone is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches over mainly windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with locally higher amounts possible.

A High Surf Warning is also in effect for east-facing shores.

“Based on the current forecast track, strong and gusty winds associated with Hone will continue to impact the Big Island, with widespread gusts up to 50 mph likely through early Sunday,” the National Weather Service said. “The strongest gusts are expected around South Point/Ka Lae, as well as downslope from Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, the Kohala Mountains, and the Humuula Saddle, which could see localized gusts as high as 60 mph.”

Earlier today, a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message announced the opening of multiple shelters on the Big Island. It also stated that all County beach parks are closed until further notice.



The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation also posted a travel advisory for Hilo International Airport, explaining that the terminal is open, “however, there are no further flights out of ITO tonight.”

From the 5 p.m. discussion by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center: