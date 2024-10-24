(BIVN) – Scientists conducted routine maintenance on a webcam on the East Rift Zone of Kīlauea on Wednesday, where a recent interferogram shows magma continues to accumulate underground.

Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The five-day eruption near Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) ended on September 20th. However, unrest continues at low levels in the region. Data shows that magma is continuing to move at a low rate from the summit to the MERZ.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has a webcam, the R3cam, located on the east flank of Pu‘u‘ō‘ō, where lava erupted for decades until the vent collapsed in 2018. The R3cam monitors areas downrift of Pu‘u‘ō‘ō.

“Given the recent eruptive activity in nearby Nāpau crater, this webcam is essential for detecting any changes that could occur in the area during future unrest,” the USGS wrote in a photo caption.

HVO says all recent activity was confined to the MERZ between Makaopuhi Crater and Puʻuʻōʻō and there are no indications of any changes downrift in the lower East Rift Zone.