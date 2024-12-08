(BIVN) – Servco Pacific Inc. acquired Big Island Toyota on Hawaiʻi island on December 1, 2024.
Months after announcing the purchase agreement, that included the acquisition of Big Island Toyota’s locations in Hilo and Kona, the two companies have fulfilled the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ conditions for approval of the Hilo location’s lease transfer. Servco has received permission to operate and sell vehicles at both Big Island Toyota locations, the company says.
“We are humbled and honored that the DeLuz family has entrusted us with their business,” said Mark Fukunaga, executive chair of the board at Servco Pacific Inc. “As a fellow family-owned business, we can’t wait to welcome the Big Island Toyota team to the Servco ʻohana.”
From a Servco news release:
Big Island Toyota has over 100 employees across two locations. It has operated for over 65 years under the vision of its three late founders: David S. DeLuz Sr., John Correira and Tatsuo “Baldy” Higashi. Servco Pacific Inc. was founded by Peter Fukunaga in 1919 and has grown to become Hawaiʻi’s largest privately held and family-owned company. Big Island Toyota and Servco have been long-time business partners since 1966 with both companies sharing a commitment to team members, customers and the community.
For the next few weeks, Servco and Big Island Toyota will continue to work with their teams and each other to onboard employees and ensure a smooth transition.
About Servco Pacific Inc.
Founded in 1919, Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawaiʻi’s largest private company with operations in the mobility and musical instruments businesses. The company ranks among the top 15 automotive dealer groups in the U.S. with exclusive distributorships of Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru in Hawaiʻi and is the largest Toyota dealer group in Australia. Servco’s musical instruments businesses include Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, the iconic global maker of Fender, Gretsch, Jackson, Squier, and EVH guitars, basses, and amplifiers, the Fender Play app, and Presonus, a leader in music technology solutions. Servco is an investor in mobility and music creation, including Hui Car Share, hydrogen-based mobility solutions, and Roland Corporation, manufacturer of electric keyboards, synthesizers, percussion and guitar amplifiers and sound effects. The company was recognized as a 2024 US Best Managed Company and one of the “Best Places to Work in Hawaii” for 20 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.servco.com.
