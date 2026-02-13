(BIVN) – There is a new roundabout in Hilo, located at the previous T-intersection at Kawili and Manono streets.

County officials say the new feature, installed on Friday, will improve traffic flow and safety at the busy intersection.

“We’ve heard how frustrating the long delays at this intersection have been for drivers, especially while trying to turn left toward the community college,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “With this redesign, we can keep traffic moving and reduce wait times.”

Mayor Alameda discussed the roundabout during his State Of County Address on Thursday.

Mayor Alameda said during his speech that Neil Azevedo, the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, thought “if we just move around lines, this thing can work.”

“No cost to the government,” Alameda said. “So, we’re trying them out as we speak.”

The next day, the roundabout was installed as part of the ongoing Kawili Street paving project.

The County says that when approaching a roundabout, motorists are advised to “slow down, look around, and be ready to yield.” More roundabout guidance can be found on the State Highways website.